-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for The Liberty Braves Group’s earnings. The Liberty Braves Group posted earnings of ($0.75) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Liberty Braves Group.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BATRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $31.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 46,035 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter worth about $562,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

