$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.37. Hilton Grand Vacations reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Grand Vacations.

HGV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HGV opened at $45.98 on Tuesday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.81.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

