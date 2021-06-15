$0.21 EPS Expected for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. Western New England Bancorp posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 16.18%.

WNEB has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $9.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 192,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

