$0.22 EPS Expected for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.23. Hostess Brands also reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens began coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.72. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,867,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,842,000 after purchasing an additional 215,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,573,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,622,000 after buying an additional 148,051 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,958,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,128,000 after purchasing an additional 293,282 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 7,289,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,723,000 after acquiring an additional 862,046 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,027,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,455 shares in the last quarter.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

