-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) will report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.30). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow COMPASS Pathways.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMPS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, COMPASS Pathways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

Shares of CMPS stock opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. COMPASS Pathways has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $61.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. Founders Fund VII Management LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,572,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 554,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,404,000 after buying an additional 222,962 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 285.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 190,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 141,026 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,903,000 after purchasing an additional 120,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter worth about $4,402,000. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

