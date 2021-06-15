$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.39. TriState Capital reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.83 million.

TSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush cut TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

TriState Capital stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.79. 81,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,373. TriState Capital has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 2.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in TriState Capital by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TriState Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,237,000 after purchasing an additional 376,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

