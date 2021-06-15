$0.44 EPS Expected for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.58. DexCom posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DexCom.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.35.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $3.99 on Tuesday, hitting $405.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,796. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.27. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.43 and a beta of 0.76. DexCom has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total transaction of $160,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,317 shares of company stock worth $20,044,335 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 21.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in DexCom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in DexCom by 2.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DexCom (DXCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.