-$0.54 EPS Expected for BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BeyondSpring’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). BeyondSpring reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, June 16th.

On average, analysts expect that BeyondSpring will report full-year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.89). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BeyondSpring.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07).

A number of analysts have commented on BYSI shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

BYSI stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,887. The company has a market capitalization of $448.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.38. BeyondSpring has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 165,404 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 9,529.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,147,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,102 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 39,850 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the period. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

