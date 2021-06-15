$0.55 EPS Expected for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Amphenol posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

In other Amphenol news, VP Richard Gu sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $4,080,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,216,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,934. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $69.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

