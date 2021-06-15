$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. Logitech International reported sales of $791.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year sales of $5.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOGI shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Logitech International by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $6,148,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $2,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

LOGI stock opened at $128.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.59. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $58.13 and a 12-month high of $140.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.88.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

