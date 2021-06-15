$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will post sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. Kelly Services posted sales of $975.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year sales of $5.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on KELYA shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $983.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.30. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

In other news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 22,161 shares of company stock valued at $555,948 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

