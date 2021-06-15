$1.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.37. Illumina reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 116.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $8.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Illumina.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,536.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at $17,337,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,374,888 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 90.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 165.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $450.85. 6,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,182. The company has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 0.94. Illumina has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $402.74.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illumina (ILMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.