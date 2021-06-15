$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will announce $1.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year sales of $4.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. Truist lifted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.57.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $193.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total value of $348,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,737.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,998 shares of company stock worth $12,398,987. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,137,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,568,000 after buying an additional 430,516 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,418,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,167,000 after purchasing an additional 259,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 239,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at about $31,280,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

