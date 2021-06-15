$121.28 Million in Sales Expected for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will report sales of $121.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.40 million and the highest is $122.00 million. fuboTV posted sales of $44.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 174.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.
On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year sales of $529.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $525.81 million to $532.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $847.79 million, with estimates ranging from $755.85 million to $898.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for fuboTV.
fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The business had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. fuboTV’s revenue was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of research analysts recently commented on FUBO shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research
downgraded fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. fuboTV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth $102,651,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth $69,118,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth $64,515,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth $60,768,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,094,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,203,000 after purchasing an additional 137,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.
NYSE FUBO opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.82.
About fuboTV
fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on fuboTV (FUBO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Equities research analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will report sales of $121.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.40 million and the highest is $122.00 million. fuboTV posted sales of $44.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 174.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.
On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year sales of $529.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $525.81 million to $532.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $847.79 million, with estimates ranging from $755.85 million to $898.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for fuboTV.
fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FUBO. Evercore ISI began coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research
cut fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.
fuboTV stock opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
fuboTV Company Profile
fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
Featured Story: Golden Cross
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on fuboTV (FUBO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.