$134.18 Million in Sales Expected for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will report sales of $134.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.70 million and the lowest is $127.90 million. Bonanza Creek Energy posted sales of $36.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year sales of $880.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $872.40 million to $888.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bonanza Creek Energy.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCEI shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist increased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

Shares of BCEI stock opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.40 million, a P/E ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.97. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $50.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at $39,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.