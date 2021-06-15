$135.03 Million in Sales Expected for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will post sales of $135.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $136.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.40 million. Switch posted sales of $126.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full year sales of $554.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $547.60 million to $578.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $625.55 million, with estimates ranging from $607.00 million to $686.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

SWCH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Switch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 637,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,337,548.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 951,193 shares of company stock valued at $18,250,151. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Switch by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 40,748 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Switch in the 1st quarter worth $17,842,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Switch by 1,467.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,121,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Switch by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Switch by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. 39.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWCH stock opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 89.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Switch has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $21.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

