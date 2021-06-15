$14.11 Million in Sales Expected for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will announce sales of $14.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.08 million to $16.40 million. ViewRay reported sales of $14.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year sales of $70.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.89 million to $75.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $116.05 million, with estimates ranging from $97.80 million to $137.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 183.76%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRAY. BTIG Research raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Guggenheim raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,798,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18. ViewRay has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $7.36.

ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

