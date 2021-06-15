$14.99 Million in Sales Expected for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to post $14.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.80 million to $15.17 million. Simulations Plus reported sales of $12.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year sales of $50.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.06 million to $50.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $59.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.00%.

SLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Shares of SLP opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.22, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.67. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,440,960.00. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $721,388.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,494,071 shares in the company, valued at $234,500,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,807,309. Company insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,387,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,960,000 after purchasing an additional 110,952 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,220,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,163,000 after acquiring an additional 16,756 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 204.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after acquiring an additional 485,374 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 27.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 409,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 87,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 7.5% during the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 394,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.