$156.04 Million in Sales Expected for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) This Quarter

Analysts expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to announce $156.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $159.20 million and the lowest is $152.87 million. WSFS Financial posted sales of $178.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year sales of $624.12 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $633.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSFS shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $101,587.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,045. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,519,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,575.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,110 shares of company stock worth $7,231,234. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WSFS Financial by 86.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,008,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,093 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,596,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,624 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in WSFS Financial by 14.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,140,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,791,000 after acquiring an additional 143,553 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in WSFS Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,330,000 after acquiring an additional 127,037 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in WSFS Financial by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,011,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,381,000 after acquiring an additional 282,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

WSFS opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.52. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

