$19.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will report earnings per share of $19.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $10.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $23.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $7.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 174.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $49.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $42.15 to $56.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $41.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.68 to $50.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.11.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $527.77. 6,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $664.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $499.88. The company has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.20.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

