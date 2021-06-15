1World Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8,926.00 (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. 1World has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and $8,926.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1World coin can currently be purchased for $0.0957 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 1World has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1World alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00060276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00022104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.89 or 0.00769029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00083695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.06 or 0.07773388 BTC.

About 1World

1WO is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.