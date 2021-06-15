$2.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to post $2.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80. Baidu posted earnings of $2.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year earnings of $8.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.28 to $10.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.06 to $12.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Baidu.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIDU. OTR Global raised Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294,660 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,220,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,029 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $759,660,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,419. The firm has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $113.06 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.80.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

