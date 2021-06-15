$2.09 Billion in Sales Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will post $2.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year sales of $8.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $8.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $9.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTZ. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.17.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $142,339.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,344. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 84.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $114.09 on Tuesday. MasTec has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

