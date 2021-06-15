$2.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.17 to $3.00. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year earnings of $11.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $13.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $13.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.28.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,034.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total value of $4,654,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,434.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,027 shares of company stock valued at $15,549,742. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 395.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after buying an additional 62,603 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 444,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,699,000 after acquiring an additional 33,138 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $2,161,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 125,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WSM traded down $3.74 on Tuesday, reaching $161.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,768. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $80.52 and a 1-year high of $194.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

