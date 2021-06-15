21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $224.37 million-227.42 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

Shares of VNET stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,551,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,519. 21Vianet Group has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that 21Vianet Group will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.