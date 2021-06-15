23,975 Shares in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 0.8% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,701,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,887 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,979,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,250,000 after buying an additional 1,251,354 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 930,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,879,000 after buying an additional 626,495 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,530,000 after buying an additional 585,568 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 488.6% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 521,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,613,000 after buying an additional 432,666 shares during the period.

LMBS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.03. 2,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,951. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.93 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.09.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.