$24.06 Million in Sales Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will post $24.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.90 million to $25.94 million. Sharps Compliance reported sales of $12.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year sales of $81.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.60 million to $83.63 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $83.28 million, with estimates ranging from $75.30 million to $101.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $27.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMED shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.68. Sharps Compliance has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.14 million, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of -0.19.

In other news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 68,300 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $861,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 704,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $3,858,537.10. Insiders have sold a total of 471,559 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,170 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMED. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 788,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after buying an additional 31,370 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 13,259 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

