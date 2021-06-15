$242.65 Million in Sales Expected for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to announce $242.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $235.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $252.40 million. Golden Entertainment reported sales of $75.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 219.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $955.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $945.88 million to $965.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $988.31 million, with estimates ranging from $937.95 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDEN. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.92. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $46.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.20.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,233,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,134. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

