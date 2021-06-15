$260.30 Million in Sales Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to announce $260.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $241.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $270.00 million. Mueller Water Products reported sales of $228.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

