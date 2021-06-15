$3.53 Billion in Sales Expected for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will report $3.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.46 billion and the highest is $3.66 billion. PulteGroup posted sales of $2.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year sales of $14.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.74 billion to $15.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.39 billion to $17.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $10,031,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,815,000 after acquiring an additional 254,251 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in PulteGroup by 2,009.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 217,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after buying an additional 207,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in PulteGroup by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 153,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup stock opened at $53.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.49. PulteGroup has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

