325,000 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Acquired by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 325,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,390,000. Check Point Software Technologies comprises 12.5% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ibex Investors LLC owned 0.24% of Check Point Software Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,117. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $103.43 and a one year high of $139.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.12. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Cowen started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.53.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

