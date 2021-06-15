$332.39 Million in Sales Expected for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will report sales of $332.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $356.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $308.00 million. Green Brick Partners reported sales of $232.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.68 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 12.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.29. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $28.03.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Harry Brandler purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,663.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Farris purchased 4,200 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $95,466.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,584,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $1,265,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

