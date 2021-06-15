$38.45 Million in Sales Expected for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to announce $38.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.51 million. LeMaitre Vascular reported sales of $24.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year sales of $153.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.36 million to $155.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $163.71 million, with estimates ranging from $161.13 million to $166.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

LMAT stock opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.34. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $58.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $1,282,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,667,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,892,257.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 31,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,631,847.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,667,945 shares in the company, valued at $137,879,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,540 shares of company stock valued at $7,957,556 in the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,651,000 after acquiring an additional 217,337 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,063,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 421.9% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 208,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 168,188 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2,163.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 158,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 119,797 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

