3i Group (LON:III) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

3i Group Plc (LON:III)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,260.74 ($16.47). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 1,241.50 ($16.22), with a volume of 756,360 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on III. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on 3i Group from GBX 1,340 ($17.51) to GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price target on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,178 ($15.39).

The firm has a market cap of £12.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,239.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a GBX 21 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $17.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

In related news, insider Julia Wilson sold 26,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,256 ($16.41), for a total value of £336,093.04 ($439,107.71). Insiders purchased 37 shares of company stock valued at $45,074 over the last quarter.

About 3i Group (LON:III)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

