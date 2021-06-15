$4.30 Million in Sales Expected for Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) will report sales of $4.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intrusion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.23 million and the highest is $5.37 million. Intrusion posted sales of $1.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 159%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full-year sales of $19.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.02 million to $21.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $51.93 million, with estimates ranging from $47.01 million to $56.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intrusion.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 149.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.13%. The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrusion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Intrusion stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Intrusion has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $299.54 million, a P/E ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Intrusion news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $108,855.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,565,956 shares in the company, valued at $42,562,684.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $296,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,565,956 shares in the company, valued at $40,307,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $892,180. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTZ. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 16.18% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrusion (INTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.