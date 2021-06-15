$4.30 Million in Sales Expected for Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) will announce $4.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.37 million. Intrusion posted sales of $1.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 159%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year sales of $19.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.02 million to $21.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $51.93 million, with estimates ranging from $47.01 million to $56.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 119.13% and a negative net margin of 149.14%.

INTZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrusion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Intrusion news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $121,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,541,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,840,408.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $108,855.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,565,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,562,684.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $892,180 in the last ninety days. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,582,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intrusion by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth $1,066,000. 16.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intrusion stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $299.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90.

Intrusion

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

