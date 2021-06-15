$418.44 Million in Sales Expected for Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) will post $418.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $421.95 million and the lowest is $414.92 million. Plantronics reported sales of $355.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plantronics.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE POLY opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 1.86.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plantronics (POLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.