$5.08 Billion in Sales Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will report $5.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.66 billion and the highest is $5.45 billion. United Airlines posted sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 243.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year sales of $23.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.43 billion to $25.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $35.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.78 billion to $44.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised their target price on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.74.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 121.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $5,754,000. MBL Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 87.7% in the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 1,694.9% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Airlines (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.