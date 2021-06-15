$5.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to post sales of $5.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.24 billion and the highest is $6.30 billion. Cummins posted sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year sales of $24.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.82 billion to $24.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $25.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.11 billion to $26.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $450,351,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after purchasing an additional 686,581 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth $154,145,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 21.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,399,000 after purchasing an additional 270,933 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after purchasing an additional 269,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock opened at $248.44 on Tuesday. Cummins has a 1-year low of $160.61 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

