5,102 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.80.

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.37. 29,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.93. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $178.88 and a 1 year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

