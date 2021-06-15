52,512 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,112,000. The Procter & Gamble comprises 4.6% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,634,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,587,000 after acquiring an additional 703,119 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 18.2% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 121,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 18,680 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,023.3% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 204,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 186,218 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 26.9% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 85,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 18,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 70,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.43. 106,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,558,390. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $113.76 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.67.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

