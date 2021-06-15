5,895 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $335.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $369.90. The company has a market capitalization of $104.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $148.12 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.22.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.