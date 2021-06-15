$6.49 EPS Expected for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will report $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.38. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,522.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year earnings of $24.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.12 to $26.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $32.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.76 to $35.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,575.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,663.19.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $20.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,370.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 96.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,417.77. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,002.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1,579.52.

In related news, Director Neil Flanzraich bought 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock worth $7,003,143 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,796,276,000 after buying an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,091,000 after buying an additional 162,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $667,125,000 after buying an additional 13,347 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,617,000 after acquiring an additional 39,383 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

