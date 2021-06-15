$63.86 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will announce $63.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.60 million. Lakeland Bancorp posted sales of $56.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year sales of $254.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $252.30 million to $257.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $262.03 million, with estimates ranging from $257.20 million to $269.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LBAI shares. Raymond James raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of LBAI opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 152,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 18,180 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

