$8.90 Million in Sales Expected for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will post $8.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.00 million. Provident Financial reported sales of $9.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million.

PROV stock opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $126.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 692,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after buying an additional 55,080 shares during the period. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 422,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 409,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 310,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,457,000. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

