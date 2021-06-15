80,000 Shares in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Purchased by CM Management LLC

CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 80,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. Exelixis comprises approximately 1.3% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $60,911,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 293,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exelixis by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 27,591 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXEL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $360,884.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,248 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,595. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXEL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,076. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

