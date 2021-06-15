8,462 Shares in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for 0.7% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.05% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 601,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,617,000 after purchasing an additional 61,454 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period.

Shares of FPX stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,754. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $77.99 and a one year high of $137.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.07.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

