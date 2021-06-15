8PAY Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $28,947.00 (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last week, 8PAY has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. 8PAY has a total market cap of $395,018.94 and $28,947.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00059810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00145283 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.15 or 0.00177797 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $374.98 or 0.00937056 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,121.41 or 1.00262250 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

