$93.10 Million in Sales Expected for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will post $93.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.08 million and the highest is $102.90 million. eHealth reported sales of $88.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year sales of $688.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $679.94 million to $700.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $882.98 million, with estimates ranging from $824.43 million to $969.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million.

Several analysts have commented on EHTH shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.23.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $62.43 on Tuesday. eHealth has a 1 year low of $47.84 and a 1 year high of $120.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.54.

In other news, Director A John Hass acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,675.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in eHealth by 592.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

