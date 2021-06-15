$980,000.00 in Sales Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will announce $980,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30,000.00. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $350,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year sales of $13.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $210,000.00 to $20.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.53 million, with estimates ranging from $2.02 million to $19.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 220.12% and a negative net margin of 591.23%.

CLSD has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 248,635 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,614,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 107,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 105,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 38,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLSD opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $173.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.37. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

